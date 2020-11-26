Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 194,574 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,161,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,574 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $221,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY opened at $82.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The company has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

