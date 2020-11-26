Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,183,711 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,198,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,183,711 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $177,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

CNP opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

