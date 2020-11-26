Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 456,619 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,422,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 456,619 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $347,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $133.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.83. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

