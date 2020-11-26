Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 80,466 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $245,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,153,000 after acquiring an additional 81,421 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,349,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total transaction of $162,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,001 shares of company stock worth $9,002,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.87.

Shares of EPAM opened at $318.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $356.98. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

