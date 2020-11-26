Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,454,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325,061 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 5.93% of KBR worth $189,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 7,306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.32.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

