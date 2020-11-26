Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.64.

MAT stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,571.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $17,550,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 642,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 375,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 275,861 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

