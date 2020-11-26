Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded at TheStreet

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MATW. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of MATW opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. Analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,618,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,537,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matthews International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,426,000 after purchasing an additional 348,807 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Matthews International by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 215,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Matthews International by 2,712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 213,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

