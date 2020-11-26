Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

MMX stock opened at C$6.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.63 million and a P/E ratio of 110.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.38. Maverix Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Pi Financial increased their price target on Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

