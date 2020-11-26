McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives $227.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.88.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $219.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

