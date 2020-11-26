Medallion Financial Corp. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Medallion Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($1.08). Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MFIN. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.42. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 76.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

