Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MEGGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, November 13th. Investec upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Meggitt stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

