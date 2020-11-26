Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEGGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Meggitt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Meggitt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Meggitt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Meggitt alerts:

MEGGF opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. Meggitt has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.