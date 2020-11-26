Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

MERC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. CIBC raised shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -325.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercer International stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Mercer International worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

