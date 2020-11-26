Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Meritage Homes by 282.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $696,610 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zelman & Associates cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

