MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,093,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,563 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $40,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 81,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 16.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 180,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $72,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

NYSE MET opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.