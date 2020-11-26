Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $18,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,098,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,341,647.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $17,200.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $19,600.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $20,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $134.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

