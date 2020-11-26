Michael W. Depasquale Purchases 5,000 Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Chairman Michael W. Depasquale bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,250.00.

NASDAQ BKYI opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. BIO-key International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $20.64.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 770.75% and a negative return on equity of 379.14%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-key International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

