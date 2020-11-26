Michelle Philpot Sells 763 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $43,765.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $603,600.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Michelle Philpot sold 2,644 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $156,524.80.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 2,549 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $152,506.67.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $67.97 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,790.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sunrun by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. UBS Group cut Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

