Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $70.00 at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.48.

MU opened at $63.43 on Monday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,208 shares of company stock worth $5,488,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

