MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells $1,477,500.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $1,477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $270.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,252.29 and a beta of 0.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $277.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MicroStrategy by 345.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 35.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

