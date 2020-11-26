MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells $1,477,500.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $1,477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $270.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,252.29 and a beta of 0.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $277.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.20.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
