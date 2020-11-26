Milbrey Rennie Taylor Sells 2,000 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The First of Long Island currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 67.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

