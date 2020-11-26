Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Director Graham Harris Sells 100,000 Shares

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Director Graham Harris sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$256,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,423,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,643,187.20.

On Monday, November 23rd, Graham Harris sold 100,000 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$302,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Graham Harris bought 15,000 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,550.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Graham Harris bought 15,200 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,560.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Graham Harris bought 9,800 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,680.00.

Shares of CVE:ML opened at C$2.95 on Thursday. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 30.23 and a quick ratio of 29.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.30.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

