Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives $6.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NERV. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.50. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

