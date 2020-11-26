Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Miragen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.01.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 164.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.