MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Director Altai Capital Management, L.P. Sells 268,451 Shares of Stock

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Director Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 268,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,887,210.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 37,325 shares of MobileIron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $262,394.75.

On Friday, November 20th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 235,925 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,658,552.75.

On Monday, November 16th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,389 shares of MobileIron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $213,634.67.

On Friday, November 13th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,600 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $18,278.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 517,291 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $3,636,555.73.

On Friday, November 6th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 105,299 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $739,198.98.

On Monday, November 9th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,193,436 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $8,389,855.08.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,719,564 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $12,088,534.92.

MOBL opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $834.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. MobileIron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 102.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that MobileIron, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MobileIron by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,994,000 after buying an additional 1,027,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MobileIron by 492.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,485,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MobileIron by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,336,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,601 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in MobileIron during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,357,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in MobileIron by 48.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 692,024 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOBL shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MobileIron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

About MobileIron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

