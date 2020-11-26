MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Director Altai Capital Management, L.P. Sells 268,451 Shares

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Director Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 268,451 shares of MobileIron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,887,210.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 37,325 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $262,394.75.

On Friday, November 20th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 235,925 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,658,552.75.

On Monday, November 16th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,389 shares of MobileIron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $213,634.67.

On Friday, November 13th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,600 shares of MobileIron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $18,278.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 517,291 shares of MobileIron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $3,636,555.73.

On Friday, November 6th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 105,299 shares of MobileIron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $739,198.98.

On Monday, November 9th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,193,436 shares of MobileIron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $8,389,855.08.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,719,564 shares of MobileIron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $12,088,534.92.

Shares of MOBL stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. MobileIron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $834.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.21.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative return on equity of 102.36% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that MobileIron, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MobileIron during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MobileIron in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in MobileIron in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MobileIron in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MobileIron in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital downgraded MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MobileIron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

MobileIron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

