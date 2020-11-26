Monro, Inc. (MNRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th.

Monro has increased its dividend payment by 30.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $47.31 on Thursday. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, analysts expect that Monro will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

