Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Given “Neutral” Rating at B. Riley

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
MRCC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.
Shares of MRCC stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 million, a PE ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 64,290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,064,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056,435 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in Monroe Capital by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 580,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 218,386 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Monroe Capital by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 402,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 51,697 shares during the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Monroe Capital Company Profile
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.
