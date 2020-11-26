Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Given “Neutral” Rating at B. Riley

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

MRCC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 million, a PE ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 64,290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,064,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056,435 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in Monroe Capital by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 580,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 218,386 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Monroe Capital by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 402,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 51,697 shares during the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

