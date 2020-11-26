Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
MRCC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.
NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 million, a PE ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.29. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.10.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 64,290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,064,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 5,056,435 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 928,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 580,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 218,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 402,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 51,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.
