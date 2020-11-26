Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

MRCC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 million, a PE ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.29. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 64,290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,064,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 5,056,435 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 928,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 580,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 218,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 402,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 51,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.