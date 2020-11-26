Monroe Capital’s (MRCC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $186.20 million, a P/E ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. Analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

