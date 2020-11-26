Monroe Capital’s (MRCC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.
Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $186.20 million, a P/E ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Monroe Capital Company Profile
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.
