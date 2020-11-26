Morgan Stanley Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) a €40.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.25 ($52.06).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) stock opened at €48.80 ($57.41) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €42.92 and its 200-day moving average is €39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.98. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 1 year high of €50.85 ($59.82). The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.25.

As of June 26, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Hella Stiftung GmbH.

