Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) a €104.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RHM. Independent Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €95.82 ($112.73).

ETR:RHM opened at €78.00 ($91.76) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Rheinmetall AG has a 12 month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12 month high of €109.30 ($128.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -190.02.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

