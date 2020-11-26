Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LESL. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

Shares of LESL opened at $19.99 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,067.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

