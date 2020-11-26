Morgan Stanley Boosts Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $60.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berry Global Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.63.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.23.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 74.2% during the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.