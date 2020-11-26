Morgan Stanley Boosts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $17.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HP. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.84.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $447,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,593,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

