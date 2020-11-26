Morgan Stanley Increases Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $120.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average is $102.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,773,000 after acquiring an additional 120,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after acquiring an additional 288,536 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,313 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,836,000 after acquiring an additional 432,349 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

