Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $829,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 671,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 134,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 122,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. The company has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

