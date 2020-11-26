Morgan Stanley Reiterates €66.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW)

Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.43 ($81.69).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) stock opened at €75.40 ($88.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1 year high of €77.31 ($90.95). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €65.78 and its 200-day moving average is €59.43. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

