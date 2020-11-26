Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (MCG.V) (CVE:MCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.02

Shares of Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (MCG.V) (CVE:MCG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 159000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market cap of $6.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (MCG.V) Company Profile (CVE:MCG)

Melco China Resorts (Holding) Limited develops and operates ski resorts in China. Its portfolio includes Sun Mountain Yabuli, Sky Mountain Beidahu, The Lotus Mountain Club, Adventure Mountain Changchun, and Star Mountain Beijing resort properties in Beijing, Heilongjiang Province, and Jilin Province.

