MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €222.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €163.86 ($192.77).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) stock opened at €205.00 ($241.18) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €168.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.74. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12 month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12 month high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

