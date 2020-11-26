Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Sells $34,640.00 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $34,640.00.

MLI stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

