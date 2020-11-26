MVL (MVL) Trading Down 27.6% This Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, MVL has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Cryptology, CoinBene and UEX. MVL has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and $3.06 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00022945 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00368975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.46 or 0.03032719 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,383,317,763 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDCM, UEX, Cryptology, IDEX and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

