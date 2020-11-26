Najeeb Ghauri Buys 8,000 Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $23,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Najeeb Ghauri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, November 24th, Najeeb Ghauri bought 10,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00.

NTWK opened at $3.10 on Thursday. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 million, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTWK. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.