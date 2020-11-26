Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) Insider Acquires £19,810.28 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) insider Nicholas Devlin acquired 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £19,810.28 ($25,882.26).

Nicholas Devlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Nicholas Devlin purchased 3,358 shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £17,058.64 ($22,287.22).

On Friday, October 9th, Nicholas Devlin purchased 8,250 shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £34,650 ($45,270.45).

On Monday, October 12th, Nicholas Devlin purchased 2,030 shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,911.70 ($11,643.19).

On Friday, August 28th, Nicholas Devlin purchased 4,651 shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £21,255.07 ($27,769.89).

Shares of WINE opened at GBX 528 ($6.90) on Thursday. Naked Wines plc has a 12-month low of GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 547.57 ($7.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 463.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 430.62.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

About Naked Wines plc (WINE.L)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

