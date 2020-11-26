National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$342.35 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

