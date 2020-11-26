National Bank Financial Increases Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$43.00

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of ABX opened at C$29.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.32. Barrick Gold Co. has a one year low of C$17.52 and a one year high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw acquired 53,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 149,315 shares in the company, valued at C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

