National Bank Financial Lowers SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$44.00

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 90.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Cormark upgraded SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$35.00 target price on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.25.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$23.08 on Tuesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$12.12 and a 1-year high of C$33.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 46.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

