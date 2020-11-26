National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTIOF. CIBC downgraded National Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded National Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.71.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.28. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $56.73.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.