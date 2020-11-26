National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Given a GBX 975 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,015.67 ($13.27).

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 926.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 905.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s payout ratio is 117.22%.

About National Grid plc (NG.L)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

