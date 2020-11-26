Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Natus Medical stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $726.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $34.67.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Natus Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natus Medical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Natus Medical by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

